CDS to Unveil Future Warfare Vision at Shangri-La Dialogue 2025

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan is scheduled to visit Singapore from May 30 to June 1, 2025, to attend the 22nd Shangri-La Dialogue, Asia’s leading defence and security summit. Organised annually by the International Institute for Strategic Studies, the event brings together defence leaders and strategic experts from around the world.

During the summit, General Chauhan will deliver two key addresses — one on “Future Wars and Warfare” and another on “Defence Innovation Solutions for Future Challenges” in special sessions. He will engage with global think tanks, academic experts, and researchers, sharing India’s perspectives on upcoming defence challenges and technological innovations in warfare.

The CDS will also hold bilateral meetings with defence leaders from multiple countries, including Australia, Japan, the US, UK, France, Germany, and others. These interactions aim to deepen defence ties, strengthen security cooperation, and enhance India’s strategic influence in the Indo-Pacific region, as highlighted by the Ministry of Defence.