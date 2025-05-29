Karnataka HC Cancels Govt Order Dropping 43 Criminal Cases, Including Hubballi Riots

The Karnataka High Court has overturned the state government’s decision to withdraw 43 criminal cases, including those linked to the Hubballi riots. A division bench of Chief Justice N.V. Anjaria and Justice K.V. Aravind ruled against the order, expressing strong objections to the move. The withdrawal of these cases, which included serious communal incidents, had drawn criticism and legal scrutiny.

The court’s verdict came in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by advocate Girish Bharadwaj, who challenged the legality of the government’s October 10, 2024, order. The withdrawn cases reportedly involved political figures, activists, and individuals accused in riot-related incidents. The bench concluded that the state’s action lacked justification and declared it illegal.

Following the ruling, social activist Narayan Swamy accused the government of engaging in selective case withdrawals for political gain. He criticized the use of legal mechanisms for targeting opponents and shielding allies, urging the government to rectify its approach. The decision is seen as a significant legal setback for the state administration.