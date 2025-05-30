Eid Al Adha 2025: Gulf country announces 6-day holiday

Manama: Bahrain announced a six-day holiday for Eid Al Adha. According to a circular issued by Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain, the Kingdom’s ministries and public institutions will be closed on the day of Arafah, and on Eid Al Adha, corresponding to Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday (June 5 to 8). Since the official holidays will fall on a Friday and Saturday, they will be compensated on Monday and Tuesday (June 9-10).

Eid Al Adha, also known as the ‘Festival of Sacrifice,’ commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son in obedience to God. It is marked by prayers, charitable acts, and the traditional sacrifice of livestock, with meat shared among family, friends, and those in need.