Realme launches Neo 7 Turbo Neo 7 Turbo: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Realme Neo 7 Turbo has been launched in China. The newly launched Realme Neo 7 Turbo is priced at CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs. 23,000) for the 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage variant. The 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 256GB, and 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage variants are priced at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,000), CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 26,000), and CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 32,000), respectively. Realme Neo 7 Turbo is currently available in Transparent Black and Transparent Gray colour options.

The dual SIM (nano) equipped Realme Neo 7 Turbo ships with Realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15 and features a 6.80-inch 1.5K (1,280x,2,800 pixels) display with 6,500 nits peak brightness and 144Hz refresh rate. The display is touted to deliver 4608Hz high-frequency PWM dimming. The phone runs on the new MediaTek Dimensity 9400e processor with up to 16GB of RAM and maximum 1TB of storage. It has a semi-transparent rear panel.

The Realme Neo 7 Turbo boasts a dual rear camera unit that includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 1/1.953-inch camera with OIS support and an 8-megapixel secondary ultra-wide-angle OV08D10 camera. For selfies, the phone has a 16-megapixel front camera. It also has a 7,700mm sq single-layer VC heat dissipation area.

Connectivity options on the Realme Neo 7 Turbo include 5G, A-GNSS, Beidou, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, QZSS, NavIC, NFC Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, colour temperature sensor, distance sensor, light sensor, geomagnetic sensor, gyroscope, and infrared. The handset boasts dual speakers with OReality audio.

The Realme Neo 7 Turbo features a Sky Communications System 2.0 to penetrate weak networks. It includes an E-sports network grabbing chip for signal enhancement under Wi-Fi network conditions. Realme Neo 7 Turbo houses a 7,200mAh battery with 100W charging support. The battery is claimed to offer up to 11.8 hours of continuous video calling on a single charge. The handset is claimed to meet the IP69+IP68+IP66 dust and water resistance ratings.