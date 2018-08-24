This Astrologer Actually Predicted Priyanka Chopra’s Wedding 13 Years Ago

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas officially announced their engagement after a Roka ceremony that took place at Priyanka’s residence on 18th of August this year in the presence of Priyanka and Nick’s family.

Nick and Priyanka are dating each other for three months now and they got engaged after Nick popped up the question to Priyanka on her birthday. And Surprisingly an Astro-numerologist had predicted about Priyanka’s marriage about 13 years back.

It was in 2005 when an Astro-numerologist, Sanjay B Jumaani, quoted in a Filmfare article that, “Priyanka is likely to get married in her 36th year.”

What’s even more magical is that Nick proposed Priyanka to marry him on her 36th birthday on July 18 in London, and the actress happily said a big yes. Not only this, Priyanka and Nick are perfectly made for each other according to numerology. Astrologer Jumaani told during an interview:

Well, there is more to it! There is a strong possibility that PC might join politics at the age of 45. “She should never take the Aamir Khan route and be choosy about her roles. She needs to be constantly active to creatively channelize the excess energy Mars gives her. She could do well in the production department too, so long as she avoids partnerships. She is likely to get married in her 36th year. After the age of 45, she may show an interest in politics and is likely to succeed in it,”