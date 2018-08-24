How To Choose Nail Polish Colours For Different Skin

We shouldn’t be matching our nail colour to our outfits our even our moods, because just like our hair and our makeup, our nails should be matching our skin tone. That’s right, there are certain colours that make for the best nail polish for pale skin, and other nail colours that complement dark skin tones better.

Here is a guide to choose Nail Polish which suits you:

Olive To Medium Skin Tones

Lucky for you, your complexion can carry almost anything flawlessly, with the exception of gold and rust colours. Medium skin tones vary from olive to a bronzy glow. Try dark burgundy and wines, blues, purples, pinks, and nudes instead.

Tan Skin Tones

Highlight your summer tan by wearing shades like fuchsia, a poppy blue, orange, and red. If Rihanna can pull off neon green nail polish, so can you!

Light Skin Tones

All you women with lighter skin tones need to try reds, pastels, peaches, and purple shades. Yes, dark colours are amazing, but sometimes, very dark shades can leave your hands looking goth-like.

