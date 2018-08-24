Italian DJ allegedly Assaulted by Air India Staff: Shares Video

Italian DJ Olly Esse was allegedly assaulted by Air India Staff at the departure area of the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad on August 19.

She has shared a video on Facebook titled ‘Reason why I do not prefer Air India’. Esse also made the allegation that police didn’t respond positively when she went to register a case.

Esse alleges that her Air India flight was delayed by nine hours and when inquired about the status of her flight, the attendant at the departure gate did not respond to her query.

Also Read: Air India temporarily grounded B777 aircraft due to Bedbugs

Explaining the incident on her video she said, “I went and asked a lady (I know name and surname) at the counter of Air India how what should I do and she didn’t reply, attracted her attention once again asking her to collaborate and she replied rudely that this is not her job and I should go to do bookings by myself.”To add to her ordeal, when the Italian woman tried to film the incident, she was slapped.

See Video:

According to the reports, Air India has denied the allegation saying, “The lady from AI Sats, which is our outsourced agency at RGIA, was being filmed by the Italian DJ so she objected to it and raised her hand to stop the filming and the mobile slipped from the Italian lady’s hand and was caught by her. It didn’t fall down. She accused the AI SATs girl of assault. CISF also intervened and told the Italian lady that she can’t film the staff.”