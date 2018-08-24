Wrap Bun Hairstyle: Step By Step Tutorial

What You Need

Hairpins

Elastic bands

Comb

Procedure

Part your hair on one side.

Leave the front section out and tie the rest of your hair in a ponytail using an elastic band.

Take one small section of hair from the ponytail and wrap it loosely around the elastic band. Pin the ends within the wrap with a hair pin.

Repeat the same with the rest of the ponytail until you’ve reached the final bit of hair that comes out at the center.

Take the remaining hair from the ponytail and wrap it around the base to form a bun. Pin it in place.

Take the front section of hair, wrap it neatly around the base of the bun, and pin it in place.

Also Read: Complicated Twisted Hairstyle