Wrap Bun Hairstyle: Step By Step Tutorial

What You Need
- Hairpins
- Elastic bands
- Comb
Procedure
- Part your hair on one side.
- Leave the front section out and tie the rest of your hair in a ponytail using an elastic band.
- Take one small section of hair from the ponytail and wrap it loosely around the elastic band. Pin the ends within the wrap with a hair pin.
- Repeat the same with the rest of the ponytail until you’ve reached the final bit of hair that comes out at the center.
- Take the remaining hair from the ponytail and wrap it around the base to form a bun. Pin it in place.
- Take the front section of hair, wrap it neatly around the base of the bun, and pin it in place.
Also Read: Complicated Twisted Hairstyle
Post Your Comments