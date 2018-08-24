Wrap Bun Hairstyle: Step By Step Tutorial

FashionTrendy Hacks

Aug 24, 2018
What You Need

  • Hairpins
  • Elastic bands
  • Comb

Procedure

  • Part your hair on one side.
  • Leave the front section out and tie the rest of your hair in a ponytail using an elastic band.
  • Take one small section of hair from the ponytail and wrap it loosely around the elastic band. Pin the ends within the wrap with a hair pin.
  • Repeat the same with the rest of the ponytail until you’ve reached the final bit of hair that comes out at the center.
  • Take the remaining hair from the ponytail and wrap it around the base to form a bun. Pin it in place.
  • Take the front section of hair, wrap it neatly around the base of the bun, and pin it in place.

