Acne is a problem that plagues most of the population, especially those going through puberty. It’s not just for teens, though newborns, adults, and pregnant women all suffer from pimples as well. Acne is usually characterized by red spots on the face and body that are inflamed and often painful, but there a few different kinds of pimples with various looks and causes.

Here are some easy ways to remove acne scars:

?Don’t skip the sunscreen

With sun exposure, the acne marks can become stubborn. Make sure you apply a broad spectrum SPF to avoid permanent spots. A fresh scar is prone to more sun damage. Without sun protection the colour of the marks can easily turn brown from red or light brown marks.

?Invest in right skincare

Look for skincare products with AHA (alpha hydroxy acid), glycolic acid, BHA (beta hydroxy acid) and salicylic acid. From cleansers to exfoliators, regular use of these ingredients will help to rejuvenate your skin and fade those stubborn scars.

?Focus on Vitamin C

The ascorbic acid, Vitamin C does wonders for improving skin’s clarity. It helps to fight free radical and fades the pigmented spots on the skin. You can look for high concentrated serum or even try making your own Vitamin C serum at home.

Visit a dermatologist

If you’re dealing with stubborn marks and nothing seems to work, consult a dermatologist. There are many treatments like Intense Pulsed Light (IPL), microdermabrasion to chemical peels, which have been successfully known to remove scars. Depending on the intensity of the scar, you can choose the treatment and get rid of the scars.

