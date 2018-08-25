Girl raped and killed in her house by her neighbour in Bhiwandi

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed in her house by her neighbour at Bhiwandi in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Friday.

The accused, 23-year-old Rahul Budhawale, was arrested this morning for the incident that took place in Mankoli area in Bhiwandi yesterday, they said.

“Around 5.30 pm yesterday Budhawale entered the victim’s house when her parents and elder sister were not present. He sexually assaulted the girl and later forced her head into a tub of water following which she died,” Ankit Goyal, DCP (Zone-II, Bhiwandi), said.

“The girl’s elder sister returned home after some time and found her lying motionless.

She immediately called her parents, who alerted the police,” he said.

A police team rushed to the spot and sent her body for post-mortem. An offence was registered at Narpoli police station against some unidentified accused.

Police launched a probe and zeroed in on Budhawale. He was arrested this morning, Goyal added.

The accused has been booked under IPC sections 376 (rape), 302 (murder) and 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), among others, the officer said.