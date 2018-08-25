“I would have killed Gandhi with my own hands” says Court Judge

Creating a fresh controversy, the Court Judge has stated that if not Nathuram Godse, the judge would have killed Mahatma Gandhi with her own hands.

Kicking up a fresh row, All-India Hindu Mahasabha (AIHM) national secretary and lady judge of the country’s first ‘Hindu Court’ (on the lines of Sharia courts) in UP’s Meerut Dr Pooja Shakun Pandey has said that if she was born ahead of Nathuram Godse, she would have killed Mahatma Gandhi with her own hands.

Issuing a warning to followers of the Father of the Nation, she said in Aligarh that she would shoot anyone if he/she tries to be another Mahatma in this Independent India. Dr. Pandey charged Gandhi with the division of the country and killings of several lakhs of Hindus during the Partition.

“If I was born before Godse, I would have killed Gandhi with my own hands. He was responsible for the division of India and killings of several lakh of Hindus during Partition. I will murder anyone who talked about further of the division of the country,” announced Dr. Pandey.

A professor of Mathematics, the firebrand Mahasabha woman leader said Mahatma Gandhi should not be called Father of the Nation. “I don’t’ know how he has bestowed the title. A father never divides his two sons. The title should be withdrawn from the man who was responsible for killings of so many Hindus during Partition.

The Allahabad High Court has already issued a notice to the District Magistrate Meerut and directed petitioner Ankit Singh to implead Dr. Pandey in the petition challenging opening of the Hindu Court in Meerut, parallel to Indian judicial system.

Calling Godse a devout patriot, she said the new generation was being taught the wrong history which glorifies Gandhi. “The BJP govt should change the history and ban Gandhian philosophy,” she said.