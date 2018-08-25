ArmyIndiaNEWS

Jawan Martyred In Blast In Jammu Kashmir

Aug 25, 2018, 02:59 pm IST
Less than a minute
jawan
jawan martyred in mine blast

In a blast that took place on the borders of Jammu Kashmir, a jawan was martyred.

The Army was patrolling an area close to the Line Of Control (LoC) on Friday when the blast took place in a mine.

READ ALSO:  2 Of 4 Terrorists Hideouts Cleaned Out By Indian Army In Jammu Kashmir

Reports inform that the blast took place in north Kashmir’s frontier Kupwara district late on Friday night at 10:00 PM.

The jawan has been identified as Nihal Gorang, a soldier of 3 JAK RIF and succumbed to his injuries.

Tags

Related Articles

Dec 31, 2017, 07:11 am IST

Family members rush to the defense of girl, questions cops

Dec 15, 2017, 12:14 pm IST

Congress demands independent probe on the rise of bad loans

Jul 4, 2017, 09:13 pm IST

Indian Air Force helicopter goes missing in Arunachal Pradesh

May 11, 2017, 01:31 pm IST

UAE doctors saves 21yr old with a rare heart defect

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close