Jawan Martyred In Blast In Jammu Kashmir

In a blast that took place on the borders of Jammu Kashmir, a jawan was martyred.

The Army was patrolling an area close to the Line Of Control (LoC) on Friday when the blast took place in a mine.

Reports inform that the blast took place in north Kashmir’s frontier Kupwara district late on Friday night at 10:00 PM.

The jawan has been identified as Nihal Gorang, a soldier of 3 JAK RIF and succumbed to his injuries.