Look-alikes of celebrity actresses inside Indian film industry

Let's have a look at these celebrities who are a look-alike

Aug 25, 2018, 08:05 pm IST
They say in the acting field the main thing that matters is your face. But it is not so true!

It is generally believed that all of us have seven doppelgangers in the world- those who are not related to us but look disturbingly similar.

The thought can be amusing as well as disconcerting, but not entirely unbelievable. And if you still have some doubt then you must take a look at all those people who resemble celebrities. Sometimes even two celebrities look like each other.

Let’s have a look at these celebrities who are a look-alike:

  • Namitha Pramod- Madirashi
  • Katrina Kaif- Zareen Khan
  • Chippi- Monisha
  • Isha Talwar-Katrina Kaif
  • Deepthi Sathi- Jennifer Winget
  • Shamna Kasim-Shriya Sheran
  • Jewel Mary- Swara Bhaskar

 

