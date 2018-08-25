Is Sushant Singh Rajput and girlfriend Kriti Sanon broken up officially?

The report says that Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon are in an alleged affair. The duo has not confirmed the news yet. But their appearance and the moments they shared together are a great sign.

The two have been spotted together on dinner dates, papped at events and in several other parts of the Mumbai city. Rumours of Kriti and Sushant’s romance blossomed on the sets of their film Raabta (2017), which starred the couple in the lead.

Recently, photos of Sushant having a blast at Kriti Sanon’s birthday bash was circulating on Instagram. Gossip mongers also claimed that Sushant was, in fact, helping and guiding Kriti’s sister Nupur for making her Bollywood debut. However, this recent news is just as shocking for fans of the couple as it is for us.

A report in the Hindustan Times claims that Kriti Sanon has called it quits with her Raabta co-star Sushant Singh Rajput. Apparently, Kriti called it off with M.S. Dhoni actor for reasons unknown. Other reports suggest that the reason for her breaking up with Sushant was because of the reports floating about Sushant’s ‘over-friendliness’ with his Kizie Aur Manny co-star Sanjana Sanghi.

