Shah Rukh Khan ‘s wife Gauri Khan looks sizzlingly hot in her latest photoshoot

Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan was featured on the cover of a famous magazine and looked stunning. She recently shared a photo from her recent photoshoot and is absolutely stunning.

While Gauri covered the September issue of Femina in style, Shah Rukh assigned yet another title to his interior designer wife and appeared to speak on behalf of the Khan kids as he said: “For us she is the Cover Mother.” That’s so sweet of you Shah Rukh.

For us she is the Cover Mother… https://t.co/8nY89EEgX3 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 23, 2018

Gauri is very well known in the interior design industry. She has already been part of many high profile projects and has designed the home of several Bollywood celebrities. In the magazine, Gauri talks about creativity and innovation in the field of interior decoration.

Gauri and Shah Rukh are parents to Aryan, 20, Suhana, 18 and AbRam, 5.

