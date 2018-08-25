celebritiesCinemaentertainment

Shah Rukh Khan ‘s wife Gauri Khan looks sizzlingly hot in her latest photoshoot

Aug 25, 2018, 05:40 pm IST
1 minute read
Gauri-Khan-Hot

Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan was featured on the cover of a famous magazine and looked stunning. She recently shared a photo from her recent photoshoot and is absolutely stunning.

While Gauri covered the September issue of Femina in style, Shah Rukh assigned yet another title to his interior designer wife and appeared to speak on behalf of the Khan kids as he said: “For us she is the Cover Mother.” That’s so sweet of you Shah Rukh.

Gauri is very well known in the interior design industry. She has already been part of many high profile projects and has designed the home of several Bollywood celebrities. In the magazine, Gauri talks about creativity and innovation in the field of interior decoration.

Gauri and Shah Rukh are parents to Aryan, 20, Suhana, 18 and AbRam, 5.

Also Read: This is what Samantha plans to surprise husband Naga Chaitanya

Tags

Related Articles

See unknown facts about South Indian beauty Kajal Agarwal
Mar 24, 2018, 06:48 pm IST

See unknown facts about South Indian beauty Kajal Agarwal

SRK and Suhana in IPL 2018
Apr 9, 2018, 11:56 am IST

IPL 2018: Shah Rukh Khan and daughter Suhana cheer for Kolkata

RGV;s letter to Sridevi's fans
Feb 27, 2018, 02:09 pm IST

Ram Gopal Varma reveals something shocking about the personal life of Sridevi

Rare Unseen Pics Of Nivetha Thomas
Mar 31, 2018, 05:14 pm IST

Photo Album || Unseen Photos Of Nivetha Thomas

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close