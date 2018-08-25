This is what Samantha plans to surprise husband Naga Chaitanya

Samantha Akkineni who is currently waiting for the release of her upcoming film U-Turn is planning a special surprise for her hubby Naga Chaitanya.

Recent reports say Naga Chaitanya’s Shailaja Reddy Alludu has got postponed due to the delay in the post production and the makers are planning to release the film on 13th September, the date on which Samantha’s U-Turn was slated for the release.

The actress in one of her tweet has said the release date of U-Turn will be announced on Monday and the inside talks from the industry are that the actress is planning to postpone her film to 17th September as she doesn’t want to compete with Chay at the box office.

