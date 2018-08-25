celebritiesCinemaentertainment

See what Bil Gates donates to Kerala Flood Relief following Actor Vijay

Aug 25, 2018, 04:20 pm IST
Less than a minute
Kerala-Floods

As you all know that the actor Vijay distributed the amount he wanted to donate among his fans clubs so that the help will reach the areas of floods quickly. It was rightfully commended by many for the unique way of approaching.

Bill Gates! Follows the same suite to help the victims. He has distributed now an amount of $600,000 through the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation via UNICEF which is currently participating the rescue operations. He wanted the help to reach the affected people on a war footing. A commendable way of helping the crisis victims.

Also Read: Bollywood actor Joins Sikh Charity Group to Serve Kerala Flood Victims

