Massive Fire Breaks Out At Hotel; 18 Killed & Many Injured

A massive fire broke out at a hotel which led to the death of 18 people and have left other patron injured.

Early on Saturday morning, a fire broke out at a hot springs hotel in the far northeastern Chinese city of Harbin.

The cause of the fire is being investigated the authorities said on their Twitter-like Weibo account.

A Chinese broadcaster said that the fire broke out at the four-story building at 4:36 AM (02:06 AM IST), burning an area of about 400 square meters before being extinguished after about three hours.

China has a patchy record for building safety regulations.