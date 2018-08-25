Former Indian Captain MS Dhoni Enjoying with his Pet Dogs at his Home: Video

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni is currently enjoying his leisure time at his home in Ranchi.A couple of hours ago, Dhoni posted a video where he was seen playing with his canine friends. We all know his love for pets, thus Dhoni was seen having a gala time with the canines.

In the adorable video, Dhoni was seen cuddling and playing with the dogs. He even threw a tennis ball at them.

The video was captioned, “A bit of hugging, training, catching practice and getting unconditional love in return. priceless.” Check it out below: