IndiaLatest NewsNEWS

Newly-Wed Brides in this Indian Village stay Naked for the First Week

The tradition is also being followed for the betterment of the newly-wed couple as the people believe it brings a good fortune.

Aug 25, 2018, 08:48 pm IST
Less than a minute
Representational Image

As often we see, every place has its own rules or traditions which are followed by the people of that specific area. But sometimes these traditions are weird and make us think for a minute.

You will get surprised to know that in our country India, there is a place where newly-married women stay without clothes or fully naked for 5 days. This tradition is following by the people from years.

Also Read: Muslim women to send rakhis to PM Modi for Raksha Bandhan

The place we are talking about is a village named Pini situated at Manikarn valley, Himachal Pradesh. This weird ritual is followed by every person in the village. The newly-wed women are not allowed to wear clothes and also they stay away from their husbands for 5 days. The native people do so in order to protect them from evil’s eye.

The tradition is also being followed for the betterment of the newly-wed couple as the people believe it brings a good fortune. If someone refuses to follow this, it will consider as a bad omen.

Tags

Related Articles

Jun 26, 2018, 03:27 pm IST

Deepika Padukone’s Modelling Day Pics Are Surfacing On Internet: Pics

Feb 19, 2018, 10:31 am IST

Bollywood Celebrities who started their career with Ads

Dec 4, 2017, 11:06 am IST

UAE strong defense system denies Yemen rebels’ claims

Dec 6, 2017, 08:52 am IST

Rahul’s camel cart campaign;to counter bullet train.

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close