Newly-Wed Brides in this Indian Village stay Naked for the First Week

As often we see, every place has its own rules or traditions which are followed by the people of that specific area. But sometimes these traditions are weird and make us think for a minute.

You will get surprised to know that in our country India, there is a place where newly-married women stay without clothes or fully naked for 5 days. This tradition is following by the people from years.

The place we are talking about is a village named Pini situated at Manikarn valley, Himachal Pradesh. This weird ritual is followed by every person in the village. The newly-wed women are not allowed to wear clothes and also they stay away from their husbands for 5 days. The native people do so in order to protect them from evil’s eye.

The tradition is also being followed for the betterment of the newly-wed couple as the people believe it brings a good fortune. If someone refuses to follow this, it will consider as a bad omen.