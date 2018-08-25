Muslim women to send rakhis to PM Modi for Raksha Bandhan

Members of the Muslim Women Foundation (MWF) in Varanasi are making rakhis for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan which falls on Sunday.

Nazima Ansari, one of the MWF members said, “The Muslim women from our foundation living in Banaras (also known as Varanasi) had first sent rakhi to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji in 2013. Since then, this ritual has been continuing.”

Also Read : Kerala Floods : Tamil Nadu Govt sends one lakh ‘Amma’ drinking water bottles to relief camps

Ansari said that the women at the MWF consider him as an elder brother and father-like figure. She said, “We consider Narendra Modi-ji as an elder brother and father-like figure. Hence, like every year, we are sending him rakhi this year too with a hope that he would continue to protect us and help us at the time of need.”

Supplementing Ansari’s point of view, another woman of the foundation Shabana Fatima said, “We seek Prime Minister Modi’s help to protect us from atrocities we face in our own house and society. Moreover, we hope he would get us freedom from malpractices like Triple Talaq.”