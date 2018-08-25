These foods can delay your periods naturally

Periods may be anywhere from 21 to 35 days long. Most periods last 3 to 5 days, but anywhere from 2 to 7 days is normal. Menstrual cycles may happen around the same date every month or they may be irregular. A menstrual period is considered late if it hasn’t started 5 or more days after the day you expected it to start.

There are plenty of medicines available to postpone periods but they can be harmful and can damage your reproductive organs. Here is a list of foods that can delay periods naturally.

Apple cider vinegar

Mix one tbsp of apple cider vinegar in a glass of water. Drink this mixture before going to bed. It is an effective natural way to delay periods.

Gram lentil soup

Take a cup of gram lentil and grind it to make a powder. In a saucepan, add warm water and gram lentil powder. Now prepare soup using gram flour as a base ingredient. Drink this soup one week before the date of your period.

Raspberry leaves

Take 5-6 sundried raspberry leaves and prepare tea from it. Start drinking this a week before your menstrual date.

Parsley

Take a few leaves and boil in half a litre of water for around 20 minutes. Strain this mixture into a glass and add a tsp honey to it. Drink the tea two times a day to postpone your periods by three to four days.

Mustard seeds

Mix 2 tsp of mustard seeds powder in a glass of warm milk. Drink this 5-6 day before your menstrual cycle.

Lemon water

Take 2 tsp of lemon juice with a glass of water to postpone periods naturally.

Gelatin

Mix one packet of gelatin to a glass of warm water. Keep it for 5 minutes and then drink it. Take 3 cups of this mixture daily till you want to delay your period.

French beans

Boil a cup of french beans in 100 ml water for 3-4 minutes. Strain the solution and add lemon juice to the water. Taking this solution 5 days before your menstrual date can give you effective results.

Cinnamon

Take a cup of water in a saucepan and add cinnamon stick to it. Steep it in low heat for about 10-15 minutes. Strain the tea and drink it a week before your date

Chia seeds

Soak overnight one tbsp of chia seeds in a bowl of water. Drink this water in the morning on an empty stomach. Start drinking this solution 6-7 days before your actual period date.

