Youtube increases waiting time to watch videos , expands more non-skippable ads

YouTube is expanding non-skippable ads on its platform. The company announced that all creators who can already monetize content on YouTube will soon be able to turn on non-skippable ads on all videos. The change is rolling out next week and eligible creators will get a notification in their dashboard.

Advertisers usually pay creators more for non-skippable ads, so this could be a way for YouTubers to incentivize creators to stick around on its platform and produce more content, with each ad sale earning the Google-owned company a cut. If a creator turns on non-skippable ads, even previously published videos on their channel will be able to make use of them.

YouTube is also adding a tool to let creators bulk add or remove non-skippable ads and to track audience engagement and revenue flow from videos that include those types of ads. While the changes likely mean more non-skippable ads on the platform for everyone, since YouTube limited each of those ads to 20 seconds — as of a new rule change in January — the delay before each video shouldn’t be too dramatic.