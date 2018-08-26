businessIndiaLatest NewsNEWS

Anil Ambani resigned as Director from Reliance’s Subsidiary Company

RNAVAL operates the country's largest integrated shipbuilding facility. It has obtained license and contracts to build warships.

Reliance Naval and Engineering Ltd (RNAVAL) today said Anil D Ambani has resigned as director of the company with immediate effect.

As per an official statement from company secretary Paresh Rathod, Ambani resigned in compliance with provisions of Section 165 of the Companies Act, 2013, prescribing the limit on directorships to only 10 public companies. “Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule Ill Part A of the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (“the Listing Regulations”), we hereby inform that Shri Anil D Ambani has resigned as Director of the Company with effect from August 25, 2018, in compliance with provisions of Section 165 of the Companies Act, 2013, prescribing the limit on directorships to only 10 public companies,” the statement read.

