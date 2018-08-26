Anil Ambani resigned as Director from Reliance’s Subsidiary Company

Reliance Naval and Engineering Ltd (RNAVAL) today said Anil D Ambani has resigned as director of the company with immediate effect.

As per an official statement from company secretary Paresh Rathod, Ambani resigned in compliance with provisions of Section 165 of the Companies Act, 2013, prescribing the limit on directorships to only 10 public companies. “Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule Ill Part A of the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

Also Read: Anil Ambani Files Defamation Case Against National Herald

(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (“the Listing Regulations”), we hereby inform that Shri Anil D Ambani has resigned as Director of the Company with effect from August 25, 2018, in compliance with provisions of Section 165 of the Companies Act, 2013, prescribing the limit on directorships to only 10 public companies,” the statement read.

RNAVAL operates the country’s largest integrated shipbuilding facility. It has obtained license and contracts to build warships.