celebritiesentertainmentFashionLatest NewsNEWS

Businessman offers Glamour Model nearly Rs. 2 Crore to Spend a Night with Him

Glamour model Rhian Sugden has had a £250,000 approx. Rs. 2.25 Crore Indian rupees offer from a mystery businessman.

Aug 26, 2018, 02:05 pm IST
Less than a minute

Glamour model Rhian Sugden has had a £250,000 approx. Rs. 2.25 Crore Indian rupees offer from a mystery businessman.

Rhian, 31, was contacted by a Russian who offered the cash to spend the night with her after seeing her sexy modeling shots in the famous magazine The Sun.

Also Read: This Bangladeshi model can give tough competition to India’s glamour queen Sunny Leone

The man, claiming to be a banker and Bitcoin trader, emailed his proposal to her agent. A source told The Sun: “Rhian is used to getting gifts from kind-hearted fans, but this blew her away.

“The offer seems genuine but she’s happily engaged and not in the habit of selling her body.” Rhian is due to marry ex-Corrie hunk Oliver Mellor, 37, next month.

Tags

Related Articles

Dec 15, 2017, 02:09 pm IST

Supreme Court extends deadline for Aadhar linking and this is the new date

lake bled
Mar 8, 2018, 06:53 pm IST

Places you should visit at least once in your lifetime: Lake Bled, Slovenia

Jun 2, 2018, 02:38 pm IST

Actor Arbaaz Khan accepts betting charges;lost Rs.2.75 crore

Dec 26, 2017, 12:49 pm IST

54 fog-related accidents, 1,521 emergency calls in Dubai!!!

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close