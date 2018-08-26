Glamour model Rhian Sugden has had a £250,000 approx. Rs. 2.25 Crore Indian rupees offer from a mystery businessman.

Rhian, 31, was contacted by a Russian who offered the cash to spend the night with her after seeing her sexy modeling shots in the famous magazine The Sun.

The man, claiming to be a banker and Bitcoin trader, emailed his proposal to her agent. A source told The Sun: “Rhian is used to getting gifts from kind-hearted fans, but this blew her away.

“The offer seems genuine but she’s happily engaged and not in the habit of selling her body.” Rhian is due to marry ex-Corrie hunk Oliver Mellor, 37, next month.