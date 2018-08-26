Disha Patani looks absolutely stunning in black dress at Lakme Fashion Week 2018

Disha Patani looked stunning as she graced the Lakme Fashion Week 2018.

Baaghi 2 actress walked the ramp of Lakme Fashion Week 2018 with actor Shahid Kapoor and impressed us in Amit Aggarwal outfit. Dressed in an all-black outfit, Disha looked stunning.

Disha Patani’s black outfit is both sexy and classy at the same time.

Let’s have a look at the pictures below:

View this post on Instagram ? A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Aug 25, 2018 at 1:43am PDT

