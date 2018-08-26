Disha Patani looks absolutely stunning in black dress at Lakme Fashion Week 2018

Disha Patani looked stunning as she graced the Lakme Fashion Week 2018.
Baaghi 2 actress walked the ramp of Lakme Fashion Week 2018 with actor Shahid Kapoor and impressed us in Amit Aggarwal outfit. Dressed in an all-black outfit, Disha looked stunning.
Disha Patani’s black outfit is both sexy and classy at the same time.
Let’s have a look at the pictures below:
@shahidkapoor and @dishapatani set the temperature soaring on Day 3 of the Lakme Fashion Week. #lfwwf18
Raising the bar in this black glittery outfit in Lakmé Fashion Week 2018 is @dishapatani She just took the glow of outfit to another level! She was seen featuring this on day 3. Outfit by: @amitaggarwalofficial (W/F'18 collection)
