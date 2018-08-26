celebritiesCinemaentertainment

Disha Patani looks absolutely stunning in black dress at Lakme Fashion Week 2018

Aug 26, 2018, 07:15 am IST
1 minute read
Disha-Patani-hot

Disha Patani looked stunning as she graced the Lakme Fashion Week 2018.

Baaghi 2 actress walked the ramp of Lakme Fashion Week 2018 with actor Shahid Kapoor and impressed us in Amit Aggarwal outfit. Dressed in an all-black outfit, Disha looked stunning.

Disha Patani’s black outfit is both sexy and classy at the same time.

Let’s have a look at the pictures below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

?

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

@shahidkapoor and @dishapatani set the temperature soaring on Day 3 of the Lakme Fashion Week. #lfwwf18

A post shared by Filmfare (@filmfare) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#StyleQuote : “Keep your heads high and style a class apart” ???????????? ???????????? Raising the bar in this black glittery outfit in Lakmé Fashion Week 2018 is @dishapatani She just took the glow of outfit to another level! She was seen featuring this on day 3. ???????????? ???????????? ?Outfit by: @amitaggarwalofficial (W/F’18 collection) ???????????? ???????????? For daily dose of fashion and textiles follow [email protected] ???????????? ???????????? #lfwwf18 #5daysoffashion @lakmeindia #lakmefashionweek #dishapatani #lfw18 #lfw #amitaggarwal #ritukumar #nature #label #couturefashion #smile #blacklove #ootd #fashion #style #fashionblog #india #styleblog #indianfashionblog #fashionfeed #fashionupdate #styleupdate #fashionlove #beautiful #YourOnlineWardrobe

A post shared by Textile Zone India (@thetextilezoneindia) on

Also Read:Janhvi Kapoor looks stunningly hot in Short dress at Lakme Fashion Week

Tags

Related Articles

Dec 23, 2017, 03:42 pm IST

‘Tiger Zinda Hai’records smashing opening with collection of around Rs 34cr

janhvi-kapoor-hot
Jul 14, 2018, 01:59 pm IST

Bollywood new sensation Janhvi Kapoor spotted in hot outfits: See pics

Malavika
Mar 1, 2018, 07:52 am IST

Popular actress injured in a road accident, shooting postponed

the-modi-look-alike-to-be-cast-in-a-movie
Apr 27, 2018, 05:46 pm IST

The Modi look alike to be cast in a movie?

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close