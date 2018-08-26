How to make Malabari Parotta At Home

Crisp thin parantha served hot with melted ghee, usually served with South Indian gravy dishes.

Ingredients Of Malabari Parotta

2 Cups 2 cups maida

To knead Water

1/2 Cup Ghee

For dusting Dry flour

How to Make Malabari Parotta

1. Knead the flour into soft and pliable dough with the water.

2. Cover and let rest for 30 minutes. Make 8 round and smooth balls.

3. Roll into a round of about 1/4 cm/1/8″ thickness.

4. Smear the surface of this round, with ghee.

5. Fold in 1/2, smear the surface with ghee again, and make another fold from corner to corner.

6. Roll thinly without tearing.

7. Heat the griddle (tava), and place one parantha on to it.

8.When the edges start lifting, slightly, smear some ghee over it letting it trickle under it.

9.When brown on both sides, serve hot.

