FoodRecipe

How to make Malabari Parotta At Home

Aug 26, 2018, 02:33 pm IST
Less than a minute
Malabari-Parotta

Crisp thin parantha served hot with melted ghee, usually served with South Indian gravy dishes.

Ingredients Of Malabari Parotta

  • 2 Cups 2 cups maida
  • To knead Water
  • 1/2 Cup Ghee
  • For dusting Dry flour

How to Make Malabari Parotta

1. Knead the flour into soft and pliable dough with the water.
2. Cover and let rest for 30 minutes. Make 8 round and smooth balls.
3. Roll into a round of about 1/4 cm/1/8″ thickness.
4. Smear the surface of this round, with ghee.
5. Fold in 1/2, smear the surface with ghee again, and make another fold from corner to corner.
6. Roll thinly without tearing.
7. Heat the griddle (tava), and place one parantha on to it.
8.When the edges start lifting, slightly, smear some ghee over it letting it trickle under it.
9.When brown on both sides, serve hot.

Read; Spicy Chicken Masala Recipe

Tags

Related Articles

Coconut French Toast
Jul 16, 2018, 02:30 pm IST

To coconut lovers- Coconut French Toast with Chocolate Chips

Nov 23, 2017, 08:23 am IST

A healthy breakfast to start your day

Egg Puffs
May 5, 2018, 02:16 pm IST

Easy Crispy Masala Egg Puff Recipe Without Oven

green
Jul 11, 2018, 12:34 pm IST

Turn your Chicken GREEN; a change from the traditional red

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close