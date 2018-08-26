Iron Man Practices His Sherlock Holmes Face; ‘Sherlock Holmes 3’ To Come Soon

After a long gap is Jude Law and Robert Downey Jr. comings back for the much loved ‘Sherlock Holmes’ series?

Seems like actor Jude Law is all set to reprise his role of Dr. John Watson in the upcoming movie Sherlock Holmes 3.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, the Captain Marvel star said, “We hope to propel the story forward. As always, the essence of the story is their co-dependency.

“We are going to examine, it has been several years since we have seen them. We are going to play up the fact that they haven’t seen each other for a long time either.”

Recently, Robert Downey Jr also took to his Twitter handle and teased re-starting on the franchise. He uploaded a video of him as Sherlock Holmes and wrote, “Practicing my Sherlock face.”

The franchise’s title is yet to be announced. It is slated to premiere on Christmas, 2020.

For fans who just can’t wait that long to see the sequel, Will Ferrell, and John C. Reilly are putting out their own unique take on the iconic duo this Christmas with Holmes and Watson. Ferrell plays Holmes, while Reilly plays Watson in the comedy-mystery, which is sure to be a hilarious version of the characters that Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law play so well.

Meanwhile, Jude Law will be seen next on the big screen in Vox Lux this September, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald this December, and then Captain Marvel in March of 2019.