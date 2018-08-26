Latest NewsNEWSScience

NASA Warns About this Asteroid Coming Towards Earth at 20000 MPH!

Aug 26, 2018, 11:12 pm IST
Less than a minute
ASTEROID

NASA has issued an alert that a “potentially hazardous asteroid” is on a “close approach” toward Earth. The enormous space rock, known as asteroid 2016 NF23 and estimated to be between 230 and 525 feet in diameter, will zip past Earth on Aug. 29 at a velocity of 9.04 kilometers per second, or approximately 20,000 miles per hour, the government space agency said on its Earth Close Approaches page.

READ ALSO: Asteroid headed towards Earth, explodes above South Africa : Watch Video

But the space agency said there is nothing to be afraid of as the asteroid is heading past the planet at approximately 3 million miles away. As per Lindley Johnson who is planetary defense officer at NASA’s Headquarters in Washington, the asteroid wings it within five million miles of Earth’s orbit but that doesn’t mean its risky for our planet. He even ensured that there’s nothing to worry about.

At 230 feet, it would be slightly smaller than a Boeing 747. At the high-end of the estimate, 525 feet, it would be taller than the Great Pyramid of Giza, which is approximately 455 feet high. Near-Earth objects regularly fly by the planet, though “potentially hazardous objects” are ones that are less than 0.05 au (astronomical units) away from the planet or approximately 5 million miles.

Tags

Related Articles

May 4, 2017, 10:41 am IST

Shooting in Texas College: Two dead

Aug 7, 2018, 11:23 pm IST

Here are some unknown secrets about bollywood beauty Anushka Sharma – See Pics

Feb 14, 2018, 07:34 am IST

Kerala cabinet to decide on bus fare hike today,minimum charge set to be Rs 8

Apr 24, 2017, 03:28 pm IST

Barcelona wins El Clasico with last minute goal from Lionel Messi

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close