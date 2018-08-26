celebrity and personnalLatest NewsNEWSSportssports & games

Pakistan’s Muhammad Irfan Bowls the Best Spell in T20 Cricket, But Cannot Save his Team From Losing

Aug 26, 2018, 06:32 pm IST
Less than a minute

Pakistani fast bowler Mohammad Irfan on Saturday created history by bowling the most economical four-over spell of T20 cricket in the Caribbean Premier League 2018. Irfan took two wickets for just one run in his four overs for Barbados Tridents in the Caribbean Premier League. The first of his 23 dot balls was a first-ball duck for West Indies batsman Chris Gayle.

But Irfan ended up on the losing side anyway, as after he had bowled his maximum four overs, the Patriots chased down their target of 148 with seven balls to spare to win by six wickets. He finished with figures of 4-3-1-2 with economy rate of 0.25. Look at what he tweeted about his performance.

“I’m really happy. I would’ve been happier if the team won, but I am happy that I bowled one of the best spells in T20 cricket,”
said Irfan after the match. “I liked bowling on the lively wicket, and I get extra bounce because of my height, so yes, a satisfying performance.” he added.

