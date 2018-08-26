IndiaNEWS

Stabbed To Death By Colleague Over Borrowed Rs. 100

Aug 26, 2018, 12:29 pm IST
Rs. 100
Rs. 100 causes 18-year-old's death

Over a borrowed sum Rs. 100 a man had killed his colleague in his fit of anger.

18-year-old Aftab alias Chand Manjur Khan had stabbed his co-worker 18-year-old Kalam Buttu Khan over a paltry sum of Rs. 100

Both worked in a hotel in suburban Kurla, Mumbai.

The victim had borrowed the amount from the accused to celebrate Eid earlier this week.

They had an altercation over the delay in repaying the money, and in a fit of rage Aftab allegedly picked up a kitchen knife and stabbed Kalam. Kalam was taken to a hospital but was declared dead before admission.

The accused was arrested on Saturday.

