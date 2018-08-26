The Upcoming Royal Enfield: Here is All You Need to Know

Royal Enfield is all set to launch a new motorcycle on August 28 as the company has started sending media invites that states “An ode to the Royal Enfields in service and those who ride them. Please join Rudratej Singh, President, Royal Enfield, as he takes you through our much-storied heritage with the Indian Armed Forces and the motorcycle it inspired.” Reportedly, Royal Enfield will launch new dual-channel ABS-equipped motorcycles under the classic range.

Apart from the inclusion of ABS, the rest of the mechanicals remain unchanged. The 346cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled motor, which comes mated to a 5-speed transmission, is good for 20PS at 5250rpm and 28Nm at 4000rpm. Suspension duties are taken care of by 35mm telescopic front forks and twin gas-charged shock absorbers at the rear. The braking setup will comprise of a 280mm disc up front, while the rear is likely to use the Gunmetal Grey variant’s 240mm disc.

The new variant is likely to command a premium of around Rs 20,000 over the standard Classic 350, which is priced at Rs 1.39 lakh. To recall, the Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus was launched in India on May 31, 2018 at Rs 2.49 lakh, on-road Mumbai. Only 1,000 units have been built, of which 250 were allotted for the Indian market. These were sold online recently in a sale that lasted all of 178 seconds.