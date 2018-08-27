IndiaLatest NewsNEWS

At least 10 residents trapped inside debris of collapsed 4-storey Building

Notably, the building residents were served a notice by the civic body on Saturday to vacate their houses as the structure was found to be dilapidated.

Aug 27, 2018, 08:29 am IST
A four-storey building in Ahmedabad’s Odhav area collapsed on Sunday evening. Fire department chief Rajeev Bhatt confirmed that at least 10 residents are trapped under the debris, adding that two others have been rescued by the fire brigade personnel.

At least four fire tenders are present at the site to expedite the rescue operation. The National Disaster Response Force personnel have also been rushed at the spot, confirmed Gujarat Home Minister Pradipsinh Jadeja.

 

