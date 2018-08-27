Actor Jaaved Jaafri deletes Tweet about Salman’s Donation in Kerala Flood Relief

Salman Khan is known among his fans as the man with a golden heart. Speculations were rife that he has donated Rs 12 crore to the Kerala relief fund. Actor Jaaved Jaaferi tweeted about the same but deleted it later.

He wrote, “Heard @BeingSalmanKhan donated Rs 12cr for Kerala.. this man is something else. Kitnon ki duaein leke chal rahi hain isey. God Bless you bro. Love and #Respect.”

As the information was not confirmed, Javed deleted the tweet. He wrote, “had tweeted that I had ‘heard’ about @BeingSalmanKhan’s contribution. Because it was a very strong possibility given his track record, I put forward my thoughts and admiration. Taking the tweet off till I can confirm it.”

I had tweeted that I had ‘heard’ about @BeingSalmanKhan ‘s bcontribution. Because it was a very strong possibility given his track record, I put forward my thoughts and admiration.

Taking the tweet off till I can confirm it — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) 26 August 2018

Salman has not commented on the whole issue.

Kerala experienced the worst floods in a century. Bollywood celebrities came forward to help flood-battered Kerala by providing funds, medicine, and food. From Shah Rukh Khan to Sushant Singh Rajput, B-town stars contributed huge amount.