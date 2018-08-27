IndiaNEWS

Congress Leaders Embarrass Themselves As They Fight For Seats In Public

Aug 27, 2018, 08:48 am IST
Less than a minute
Congress leaders
Congress leaders fight over seats

Embarrassing the followers and those present at the event, Congress leaders fight among themselves over seats.

In a big embarrassment for Congress, some party leaders were caught on camera fighting for seats at a public event in Karnataka’s Belagavi.

The Congress leaders were reportedly miffed over the seating arrangements at the event and they created ruckus at the event in presence of the Karnataka Congress chief Dinesh Gundu Rao.

READ ALSO:  Congress attacks Sitharaman; Kumaraswamy urges to forget the “small differences”

See VIDEO uploaded by TIMES NOW:

Later, Karnataka Congress chief was seen consoling a former MLA who was upset with the seating arrangement at the event.

The situation resulted in embarrassment for Congress, which is facing issue with JD(U) regarding working of the coalition government in Karnataka.

Tags

Related Articles

Jun 17, 2018, 02:15 pm IST

Fifa World Cup 2018: All You Need to Know about Today’s Matches

Apr 30, 2017, 10:55 pm IST

Petrol, Diesel prices to be revised daily from Monday

Dec 7, 2017, 10:28 am IST

“Bhagat Singh” listed as radical youth, militant!!!!

shib-sena1
Mar 29, 2018, 06:24 am IST

If Modi can meet Nawaz Sharif, then why can’t we meet Mamata : Shiv Sena MP

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close