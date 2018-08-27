Congress Leaders Embarrass Themselves As They Fight For Seats In Public

Embarrassing the followers and those present at the event, Congress leaders fight among themselves over seats.

In a big embarrassment for Congress, some party leaders were caught on camera fighting for seats at a public event in Karnataka’s Belagavi.

The Congress leaders were reportedly miffed over the seating arrangements at the event and they created ruckus at the event in presence of the Karnataka Congress chief Dinesh Gundu Rao.

Later, Karnataka Congress chief was seen consoling a former MLA who was upset with the seating arrangement at the event.

The situation resulted in embarrassment for Congress, which is facing issue with JD(U) regarding working of the coalition government in Karnataka.