Delicious Indo-Chinese Dinner Dish- Vegetable Manchurian Balls in Spicy Orange Sauce

Vegetable Manchurian Balls in Hot and Spicy Orange Sauce is a classic recipe from the Indian Chinese Cuisine, and perfect for dinner.

Vegetable Manchurian Balls in Spicy Orange Sauce

Prep in: 30 minutes

Cooks in: 40 minutes

Total in: 70 minutes

Makes: 4 servings

Ingredients

For Vegetable Manchurian Balls

3 Potatoes (Aloo), boiled and mashed

1 cup Cabbage (Patta Gobi/ Muttaikose), finely minced

2 Carrot (Gajjar), finely grated

1 Onions, finely chopped

2 tablespoons Cornflour, or more if required

1/4 teaspoon Black pepper powder

Salt, to taste

Cooking oil, as needed

For Spicy Orange Sauce

2 teaspoons Cornflour

2 cups Fresh orange juice, from about 5 oranges

1/2 teaspoon Soy sauce

2 tablespoons Red Chilli sauce (Sichuan Sauce)

4 cloves Garlic, finely chopped

2 inch Ginger, grated or chopped

3 Stalks Spring Onion (Bulb & Greens), chopped

2 Green Chillies, finely chopped

1 teaspoon Cooking oil

How to make

To begin making the Vegetable Manchurian Balls in Spicy Orange Sauce, the first step is to make the Manchurian Balls.

Use a food processor and finely chop the cabbage and grate the carrots. Boil the potatoes, peel and mash them as well.

Combine all the ingredients for the Manchurian balls in a large bowl . Knead to combine until all the ingredients come together. Divide the mixture into 8 to 10 balls of bite-size or a little bigger.

Preheat the Paniyaram pan and add the Manchurian balls into the cavity. Drizzle some oil and cook until they are done.

Drain the excess oil from the vegetable Manchurian balls from oil in paper towels. Pan fry the remaining balls the similar way and keep aside.

Method for Spicy Orange Garlic Manchurian Sauce