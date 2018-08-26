Serve Cold Vanilla Ice Cream With Warm Rich Chocolate Almond Brownie

Rich Chocolate Almond Brownies is made from a fine dark chocolate, cocoa, and chocolate chips and of course loaded with lots of almonds that gives this brownie a delicious taste and crunch.

Make these brownies and serve them as a dessert along with ice cream and chocolate sauce or along with a warm glass of milk for a tea snack or dessert.

Rich Chocolate Almond Brownie

Prep in: 20 minutes

Cooks in: 40 minutes

Total in: 60 minutes

Makes: 8 servings

Ingredients

250 grams Dark chocolate, chopped

3/4 cup Nutralite Classic Spread, softened

3/4 cup Brown Sugar

1 teaspoon Vanilla Extract

3 Whole Eggs

1/2 cup All Purpose Flour (Maida)

1/2 cup Whole Wheat Flour

1/4 cup Cocoa Powder

1 teaspoon Baking powder

1 tablespoon Brandy, or coffee liquor

1 cup Chocolate chips, (semi sweet)

1 cup Badam (Almond), blanched & slivered

How to make