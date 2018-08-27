Google Celebrates 110th Birthday of Sir Donald Bradman with a Doodle

Google celebrates the 110th birthday of legendary Australian cricketer Sir Donald George Bradman, widely regarded as the greatest cricketer of all time.

He is widely regarded as the greatest cricketer of all time and he was born on August 27, 1908, in Cootamundra, New South Wales. In early years, he developed his cricketing skills by hitting a golf ball off the curved base of a water tank, using a cricket stump, which is much narrower than a bat. At the age of 19 in 1927, Don Bradman made his debut in a first-class match for New South Wales team against Adelaide, and he scored a century, a knock of 188 runs right in his first match.

Bradman was so consistent with his performance his iconic batting average of 99.94 in his Test career that spread over a career of almost 20 years has been cited as the greatest achievement by any sportsman in any major sport. He continues to hold the highest career batting average (minimum 20 innings) after playing 52 Test matches. Just four runs were needed to take his average to 100, but he was dismissed for a duck in his final innings remains another exciting cricketing tale one never gets bored of discussing.