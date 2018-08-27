Uncategorized

Lakme Fashion Week 2018: Kareena Kapoor looks Stunning in Holographic Outfit

Aug 27, 2018, 12:59 pm IST
Less than a minute
Kareena Kapoor one of the hottest actresses of Bollywood. Kareena Kapoor always amazes us with her stylish sexy outfits.

Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan spotted in Lakme Fashion Week 2018 aka Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2018’s Day 5.

She looked elegant in the cold shoulder holographic outfit. She kept her hair simple with loose waves and completed her look for the event with her signature smokey-eye look.

Check out the pictures and Video below:

