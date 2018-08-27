Lakme Fashion Week 2018: Kareena Kapoor looks Stunning in Holographic Outfit

Kareena Kapoor one of the hottest actresses of Bollywood. Kareena Kapoor always amazes us with her stylish sexy outfits.

Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan spotted in Lakme Fashion Week 2018 aka Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2018’s Day 5.

She looked elegant in the cold shoulder holographic outfit. She kept her hair simple with loose waves and completed her look for the event with her signature smokey-eye look.

Check out the pictures and Video below:

We can’t keep our eyes off #KareenaKapoorKhan on the ramp at the #LFWWF2018. pic.twitter.com/3iyQxehF9L — Filmfare (@filmfare) August 26, 2018

And the goddess has arrived! #KareenaKapoorKhan takes the final walk at the #LFWWF2018. pic.twitter.com/tmH0SUPLGj — Filmfare (@filmfare) August 26, 2018

Kareena is a dazzling diva in this creation by Monisha! #shadesofadiva #LakmeFashionWeek pic.twitter.com/QGTxw3w2v7 — Kareena Kapoor Khan (@KareenaK_FC) August 26, 2018

