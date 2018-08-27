celebritiesCinemaentertainmentLatest NewsNEWS

Priyanka and Nick Jonas spotted enjoying a Date in Malibo: See Pics

There are reports that PeeCee and Nick may attend a friend's wedding ceremony in Italy and that just gives us an opportunity to ogle at their new pictures.

Aug 27, 2018, 12:41 pm IST
The couple enjoyed a brunch date at noted celebrity hangout Nobu in Malibu on Sunday. The “Quantico” star wore high-waist jeans with a black shirt tucked in while her fiance wore a blue shirt and brown pants, reports eonline.com.

Actress Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas stepped out for a brunch date for the first time after a trip to Mumbai, India, where they celebrated their engagement.

There are reports that PeeCee and Nick may attend a friend's wedding ceremony in Italy and that just gives us an opportunity to ogle at their new pictures.

