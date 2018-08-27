Priyanka and Nick Jonas spotted enjoying a Date in Malibo: See Pics

The couple enjoyed a brunch date at noted celebrity hangout Nobu in Malibu on Sunday. The “Quantico” star wore high-waist jeans with a black shirt tucked in while her fiance wore a blue shirt and brown pants, reports eonline.com.

Actress Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas stepped out for a brunch date for the first time after a trip to Mumbai, India, where they celebrated their engagement.

?|| Nick with Priyanka today (August 26th 2018) in California pic.twitter.com/sfALKlnee5 — Nick Jonas Daily (@DailyNickJonas) 27 August 2018

There are reports that PeeCee and Nick may attend a friend’s wedding ceremony in Italy and that just gives us an opportunity to ogle at their new pictures. Till then we have the latest bunch of pictures from their brunch date in Malibu that will only make you adore them more.