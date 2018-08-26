celebritiesCinemaentertainment

‘I won’t kiss nobody until you come back home’, Nick Jonas’ new song only for Priyanka Chopra

Aug 26, 2018, 07:54 am IST
Less than a minute
Priyanka-and-Nick-Jonas

Reports of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s affair first started after they attended the 2017 Met Gala together. Now the duo got engaged.

Singer Nick Jonas, ust dropped a new single ‘Right Now’ and it seems to be inspired from his lady love. Nick released the fresh track on Friday in collaboration with German musician Robin Schulz, reported E! Online.

The lyrics are quite catchy and are believed to be inspired by his fiancee, Priyanka Chopra. The line, “Right now, you know I miss your body, so I won’t kiss nobody until you come back home”, from his new song feels like it is referring to the Bollywood actress.

Further into the song, it seems that Jonas is confessing his love for his fiancee, as he proclaims, “You are my water, my sun, my moon and stars; Your heart is all I need.” Priyanka and Nick reportedly got engaged during former’s birthday celebrations in London on July 18.

Later, Nick flew down to India with his family to seal the deal with his lady love Priyanka. A ‘Roka’ ceremony was organised on August 18 to celebrate their love. The function was attended by close family and friends.

Also Read:Neha Dhupia’s public Appearance with Husband after Pregnancy Announcement

Tags

Related Articles

NEYMAR
Jul 30, 2018, 04:21 pm IST

Finally, Neymar Says his reactions were a little too much in World Cup

Jun 20, 2018, 09:28 pm IST

Hot Nia Sharma Reveals Too Much In Naked Dress At Zee Gold Awards 2018: See Pics

Dileep,-Meenakshi-and-Kavya-Together
May 30, 2018, 12:25 pm IST

Dileep, Meenakshi & Kavya spotted together in Wedding function: see pics

manushi in bikini
Feb 15, 2018, 11:23 pm IST

Manushi Chhillar’s latest photoshoot in a swimsuit is going viral on social medias-See Pics

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close