‘I won’t kiss nobody until you come back home’, Nick Jonas’ new song only for Priyanka Chopra

Reports of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s affair first started after they attended the 2017 Met Gala together. Now the duo got engaged.

Singer Nick Jonas, ust dropped a new single ‘Right Now’ and it seems to be inspired from his lady love. Nick released the fresh track on Friday in collaboration with German musician Robin Schulz, reported E! Online.

The lyrics are quite catchy and are believed to be inspired by his fiancee, Priyanka Chopra. The line, “Right now, you know I miss your body, so I won’t kiss nobody until you come back home”, from his new song feels like it is referring to the Bollywood actress.

Further into the song, it seems that Jonas is confessing his love for his fiancee, as he proclaims, “You are my water, my sun, my moon and stars; Your heart is all I need.” Priyanka and Nick reportedly got engaged during former’s birthday celebrations in London on July 18.

Later, Nick flew down to India with his family to seal the deal with his lady love Priyanka. A ‘Roka’ ceremony was organised on August 18 to celebrate their love. The function was attended by close family and friends.

