celebritiesCinemaentertainmentLatest NewsNEWS

Neha Dhupia’s public Appearance with Husband after Pregnancy Announcement

Neha looked drop dead gorgeous in a light blue outfit whereas Angad donned a navy blue shirt. The couple was beaming with happiness.

Aug 26, 2018, 07:46 am IST
Less than a minute

After months of speculations, actor Angad Bedi finally announced that his wife Neha Dhupia is pregnant. He shared the news on social media and after that, congratulatory messages started to pour in for the couple. Now, the lady is flaunting her baby bump and needless to say, she is looking beautiful than ever. Neha was spotted at the airport walking hand-hand with her husband. The couple was all smiles for shutterbugs.

Also Read: Neha Dhupia and husband announces pregnancy with adorable pictures

Neha looked drop dead gorgeous in a light blue outfit whereas Angad donned a navy blue shirt. The couple was beaming with happiness. Have a look at their wonderful pictures. Both the stars tied the knot on May 10 in a private ceremony. Angad and Neha maintained that the reason behind their hush-hush wedding decision wasn’t pregnancy.

Tags

Related Articles

Dec 31, 2017, 06:41 am IST

J&K : Terrorists attack at CRPF camp, 1 jawan killed, several injured

Kumaraswamy
May 30, 2018, 07:33 pm IST

“Without the blessing of people, only with blessing of Rahul Gandhi, we’ve come to power”, says Kumaraswamy

Aug 3, 2018, 06:17 pm IST

Google Maps location sharing will now also show phone’s battery life : Here’s how

Dec 1, 2017, 06:00 pm IST

Yet another drama of Congress VP Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat went vain

Post Your Comments

Check Also

Close
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close