Neha Dhupia and husband announces pregnancy with adorable pictures

Neha Dhupia recently tied the nuptial knot with actor Angad Bedi in May this year.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi have officially announced the pregnancy news. After a lot of speculations around Neha’s pregnancy, Neha finally shared the news with the world with a bunch of adorable pictures.

The confirmation comes after weeks of speculation regarding the actress’s pregnancy.

Neha and Karan Johar both took to Instagram today to confirm the news with adorable posts.

“Being a parent is such a blessing….congratulations to the gorgeous couple @nehadhupia and @angadbedi on the beginning of another beautiful love story…..,” Karan wrote on Instagram.

Neha wrote on Instagram, “Here’s to new beginnings … #3ofUs …. #satnamwaheguru.”

