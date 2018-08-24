celebritiesCinemaentertainment

Neha Dhupia and husband announces pregnancy with adorable pictures

Aug 24, 2018, 08:25 pm IST
Neha Dhupia recently tied the nuptial knot with actor Angad Bedi in May this year.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi have officially announced the pregnancy news. After a lot of speculations around Neha’s pregnancy, Neha finally shared the news with the world with a bunch of adorable pictures.

The confirmation comes after weeks of speculation regarding the actress’s pregnancy.

Neha and Karan Johar both took to Instagram today to confirm the news with adorable posts.

“Being a parent is such a blessing….congratulations to the gorgeous couple @nehadhupia and @angadbedi on the beginning of another beautiful love story…..,” Karan wrote on Instagram.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Being a parent is such a blessing….congratulations to the gorgeous couple @nehadhupia and @angadbedi on the beginning of another beautiful love story…..??????

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on

Neha wrote on Instagram, “Here’s to new beginnings … #3ofUs …. #satnamwaheguru.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Here’s to new beginnings … #3ofUs …. ?? #satnamwaheguru?

A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Ha! Turns out this rumor is true.. #3ofus ?? #satnamwaheguru?

A post shared by Angad Bedi (@angadbedi) on

Also  Read: Bollywood actor Joins Sikh Charity Group to Serve Kerala Flood Victims

 

