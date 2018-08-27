Leading Channel NDTV raised over 10 Crore to help Kerala Flood Victims

After being hit by the worst floods in over a century, Kerala is struggling to rebuild itself. 265 people have died since August 8 and the government has estimated that Rs. 21,000 crore will be needed to rebuild the state.

India’s one of the leading news channel NDTV raised over Rs. 10.2 crores to help people worst-affected by the floods to rebuild their lives. NDTV had organised a special telethon with a very specific goal of enabling the rebuilding of villages in Kerala’s worst-affected districts.

Also Read: After the Floods, This is the Current Situation in Kerala

Rescue operations now over, the focus has shifted to providing relief and rehabilitation to the over one million people displaced by the floods.