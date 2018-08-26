After the Floods, This is the Current Situation in Kerala

Kerala is recovering from the floods that really shook the state over the last week. With most people returning to their home as the water receded, currently, there are about 4,62,456 people living across 1435 camps. From August 8 to this day, there are about 302 loss of lives reported. Local self-organizations have taken up the job of cleaning the houses. Pumps are used to remove water from waterlogged areas. There is ample food stock to be distributed in camps.

Since schools are supposed to be open by August 29, C.M has instructed to shift the camp to other places. If needed, he said private buildings can be taken up on rent for this purpose. District collectors have to check if houses that are closed for long can be used for this purpose. The most number of camps are in Alappuzha district. There are officials from the education department to clean schools.

So far the carcass of about 364 000 birds and 3285 bigger animals and 14274 smaller animals have been buried. C.M has laid special emphasis on ensuring the availability of drinking water. Drinking water has started to be distributed in containers. Steps have also been taken to make sure cattle are fed well. The government received about 500 tonnes of cattle feed from National Dairy Development Board.

Although the flood has caused some serious destruction, the resolve and determination Kerala showed in bouncing back and standing on its own feet is admirable.