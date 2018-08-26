Kangana Ranaut Makes a Huge Donation For Kerala Flood Relief

Several Bollywood stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Sushant Singh Rajput, Anushka Sharma and Randeep Hooda among others have come to the aid of flood-hit Kerala. The latest star who has come forth to contribute her part in the relief measures is Manikarnika actor Kangana Ranaut.The ‘Queen’ actress has donated Rs 10 lakhs to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for flood-ravaged Kerala. She also urged her followers to help in any way possible in the rescue efforts.

READ ALSO: CPI(M) Smuggles Food Items Collected For Flood Relief Programmes and Distributes them on Areas Unaffected by Floods on Bakrid Day

Kangana in a statement said, “I want to urge to people of this country that in whichever capacity they can, they should contribute, even a small amount will make a difference to Kerala”. She further added, “To my people there, I want to say, the whole nation is praying for them and supports them. We feel their pain and sense of loss. And by the grace of God, they will be soon back to their glory. Vande Mataram!”

Kangana will be seen in the forthcoming period drama Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi and Prakash Kovelamudi’s Mental Hai Kya next year. She is set to star as a national level kabaddi player in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s next film, Panga.