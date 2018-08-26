CPI(M) Smuggles Food Items Collected For Flood Relief Programmes and Distributes them on Areas Unaffected by Floods on Bakrid Day

Malappuram was one of the worst-hit districts in Kerala during the floods but it showed immense resolve and unity in coming out of it. But now an allegation has come up about the ruling party CPI(M), smuggling the food materials out of the relief camp in Tirur, to be distributed elsewhere.

Purathoor, Thirunnavaya, Vettam, Mangalam etc in Malappuram district were places which faced the worst of floods. As Bharathapuzha and Ponnai river overflowed, these panchayaths were almost completely submerged in water. As most relief camps had no space left, people who were saved from Purathoor, Mangalam, Thripprangod panchayath’s were made to stay in a camp set up in Thekkumury Boys Higher Secondary School.

As soon as camps started here, materials needed for people started coming in from all parts of Kerala. But now a news has come up that as soon as camps ended, the remaining items were smuggled and distributed in a place, which was completely unaffected by floods on Bakrid day. These were materials donated to the camp under the supervision of representatives of all party and Village officer.

The people who stayed in the camp were mostly the ones who lost their house and cultivation in the flood. The materials in the camp were meant to be distributed to them. CPI(M) must have thought about gaining some political mileage by providing these materials in areas where CPI(M) doesn’t have any reach.

About 2.5-ton worth food materials were left in the school while the camp was done. This was transferred to different wards under the leadership of CPI(M) but many including the village officials were not aware of it. Many parties including the Muslim league has come out in open protest against CPI(M) trying to divert goods from people who actually deserved it.