Do You Know How Much Money Gandhiji Collected For Kerala in the Flood of 1924 ?

Kerala witnessed one of the biggest floods it has ever seen in the last few days. Last time the state was shaken by such a severe flood, it was the year 1924. Gandhiji described that flood as “Unbelievable” and collected Rs 6000 for the relief programmes. Let’s not forget that the value of this amount was a lot more about a 100 years back.

Gandhiji, through his articles published in Young India and Navjeevan, exhorted people to collect funds for Kerala. Many, including women, stood with Kerala by even giving away their jewelry. Some skipped their food, stopped drinking milk to find money. Gandhiji also mentions a girl’s story in Navjeevan, who stole 3 RS to be donated to Kerala.

READ ALSO: After Minister K Raju’s Controversial German Visit, This Foreign Visit is Hurting keralites

Gandhiji said that the response of people to the situation exceeded his expectations. He said compassion was still alive in the minds of people. Gandhiji came to know about the floods on July 30 and urged Congress leaders and government to provide all help people needed.

The floods in 1924 remained for almost three weeks. Areas in Munnar, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Ernakulam, Aluva, Muvattupuzha, Kumarakam etc were completely under water.