Samajwadi Party Will Begin 900 KMS ‘Cycle Yatra’ TODAY

Once again the Samajwadi Party is to conduct its cycle rally TODAY, covering a journey of nearly 900 kilometers.

he Samajwadi Party will start a cycle yatra from Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh today to highlight its policies and projects undertaken by the previous government in Uttar Pradesh, led by Akhilesh Yadav, a party spokesperson said.

The ‘samaajik nyay evam prajatantra bachao-desh bachao‘ yatra will pass through various parts of the state before concluding at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on September 23, SP chief spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said in a statement.

He said young workers of the party will take part in the cycle yatra.

“The SP workers will interact with people at different places and inform them about the policies of the party, programmes and various projects and schemes undertaken by the SP government headed by Akhilesh Yadav. The cycle yatra will be taken out every day with a discussion on social justice,” Chaudhary said.