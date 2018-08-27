ArmyInternationalLatest NewsLaws and RegulationsNEWSofficials and personalsTechnology

Social Media Removes Myanmar Military Official due to the spread of “hate and misinformation”

Aug 27, 2018, 05:18 pm IST
Facebook removes political pages

Facebook said on Monday it was removing certain Myanmar military officials from the social media website and an Instagram account to prevent the spread of “hate and misinformation” after reviewing the content.

“Specifically, we are banning 20 Burmese individuals and organizations from Facebook — including Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, commander-in-chief of the armed forces, and the military’s Myawady television network,” Facebook said.

“We’re removing a total of 18 Facebook accounts, one Instagram account and 52 Facebook Pages, followed by almost 12 million people,” Facebook said in a blog post. https://bit.ly/2PHwRZy

“The ethnic violence in Myanmar has been truly horrific. Earlier this month, we shared an update on the steps we’re taking to prevent the spread of hate and misinformation on Facebook. While we were too slow to act, we’re now making progress – with better technology to identify hate speech, improved reporting tools, and more people to review content,” he writes.

“The rate at which bad content is reported in Burmese, whether it’s hate speech or misinformation, is low. This is due to challenges with our reporting tools, technical issues with font display and a lack of familiarity with our policies. So we’re investing heavily in artificial intelligence that can proactively flag posts that break our rules,” he adds.

The world’s largest social media networking site said it had removed 46 Pages and 12 accounts for engaging in coordinated “inauthentic” behavior on Facebook.

